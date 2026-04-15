Crowds flood Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350, prompting new visiting hours

Thousands of tourists from Surin and nearby areas flocked from dawn to visit Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Bak Dai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, where a border battle between Thailand and Cambodia took place last year.
The surge in visitors came after the Second Army Area improved the site by building a concrete road and a 147-step steel staircase, as well as installing the Somdet Khong Pathom Buddha image, the Hill 350 Brave Warriors Monument, and a memorial point honouring the two fallen soldiers.
The atmosphere was lively throughout the morning, with people queuing from first light. By late morning, parked vehicles stretched for more than a kilometre. Officials registered visitors in an effort to manage the flow fairly, but interest was so overwhelming that the queue was already full by midday.
However, officials have announced new opening hours, changing them from 9am–3pm to 7am–1pm, effective from Thursday (April 16), after outbound visitor management was found to be relatively slow despite limits already being imposed on tourist numbers.