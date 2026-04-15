Chao Phraya Express Boat trims fares by 1 baht from April 17

Chao Phraya Express Boat will reduce fares on all services by 1 baht from April 17 after diesel prices fell, offering some relief to river commuters travelling along the Chao Phraya.

The company said the fare cut follows a 4-baht drop in diesel prices to 44.45 baht per litre on April 11.

Navy Captain Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co Ltd, said the lower fuel cost had prompted the company to reduce fares across every service operating between Pak Kret Pier and Wat Rajsingkorn Pier.

The revised fares are as follows:

Orange flag: Nonthaburi – Wat Rajsingkorn, reduced from 20 baht to 19 baht

Yellow flag: Nonthaburi – Sathorn, reduced from 25 baht to 24 baht

Green-yellow flag:

Pak Kret – Nonthaburi, reduced from 18 baht to 17 baht

Nonthaburi – Sathorn, reduced from 25 baht to 24 baht

Pak Kret – Sathorn, reduced from 37 baht to 36 baht

Red flag (air-conditioned): Nonthaburi – Sathorn, reduced from 34 baht to 33 baht

The company said that if diesel prices fall further, fares will be reduced again accordingly.