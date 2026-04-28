Vietjet Thailand opens Fly2Ferry one-stop service to three islands

Vietjet Thailand has launched its add-on service “Fly2Ferry”, linking air and sea travel in a single booking system to facilitate convenient, fast and efficient journeys to islands in southern Thailand on the Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Samui, Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Tao and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Phangan routes.
Passengers can reserve tickets and travel using the Fly2Ferry add-on service from Tuesday (April 28, 2026) onwards.
Pinyot Pibulsonggram, Vice President of Commercial and Customer Service at Vietjet Thailand, said Fly2Ferry marked an important step in upgrading air connections to marine tourism destinations.
It allows passengers to book flight and ferry tickets in a single process while facilitating seamless travel to popular islands.
At the same time, southern islands continue to be popular with tourists, including Koh Samui for its beaches and nature, Koh Phangan for world-class entertainment activities and Koh Tao as a key landmark for divers.
The Fly2Ferry service to these destinations will therefore help travellers reach Thailand’s high-potential tourism destinations more conveniently through an integrated service.
It also supports the airline’s strategy to expand its travel network and lays the foundation for extending flight connections to other islands in the future.
Fly2Ferry connects travel via Surat Thani Airport and Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to popular islands in Thailand, covering the Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Samui, Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Tao and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Phangan routes.
On arrival at the airport, passengers can use a van transfer to Donsak Pier (Lomprayah) before travelling onwards to their destinations by high-speed ferry operated by Lomprayah High Speed Ferries Co., Ltd. on both outbound and return journeys.
The first stop is Koh Samui, followed by Koh Tao, with Koh Phangan as the final destination.
During the launch of the new service, Vietjet Thailand is offering a 30% discount on ferry fares, with starting fares of THB1,100 for adults and THB550 for children for bookings made from Tuesday until May 31.
Travel is available from April 22 to September 30.