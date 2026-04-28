Vietjet Thailand opens Fly2Ferry one-stop service to three islands

Vietjet Thailand has launched its add-on service “Fly2Ferry”, linking air and sea travel in a single booking system to facilitate convenient, fast and efficient journeys to islands in southern Thailand on the Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Samui, Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Tao and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Koh Phangan routes.

Passengers can reserve tickets and travel using the Fly2Ferry add-on service from Tuesday (April 28, 2026) onwards.

Pinyot Pibulsonggram, Vice President of Commercial and Customer Service at Vietjet Thailand, said Fly2Ferry marked an important step in upgrading air connections to marine tourism destinations.

It allows passengers to book flight and ferry tickets in a single process while facilitating seamless travel to popular islands.