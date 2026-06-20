Sawasdee Seoul 2026 brings Thai soft power to over 100,000 visitors

Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2026 has opened in the heart of South Korea’s capital, bringing Thai soft power, innovation and creative industries to one of Asia’s most influential cultural hubs.

The two-day festival, held at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul from June 20 to 21, marks the 11th edition of the event and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

Despite rainy weather during the opening, Korean visitors, Thai residents and international tourists continued to attend the event, which is being staged under the theme “Creative Life, Creative Heartbeat”.

The opening ceremony was attended by Theerakun Niyom, special representative of the foreign minister, Thai Ambassador to Seoul Tanee Sangrat, and representatives from Thailand’s public, private and creative sectors.