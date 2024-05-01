ILO warns of dangers of working in extreme heat, polluted air

The ILO, an agency of the United Nations, said in its latest report that working in hot weather and polluted air poses serious risks to the health and safety of workers around the world.

More than 70% of the global workforce or about 2.4 billion people must endure working in extremely hot weather conditions at any given time, according to Manal Azzi, senior health and occupational safety specialist at the ILO.

The agency’s Health Policy Watch report said: “More than 22 million workers are suffering from illnesses and injuries related to excessive heat. Moreover, nearly 20,000 workers die at work each year due to high temperatures.”

The report states that the impact of climate change on the workforce also comes in the form of health problems such as cancer, respiratory diseases and kidney problems.