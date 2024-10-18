Pichai meets Swiss, Norwegian envoys to push FTA with European group

The Commerce Ministry held discussions with the representatives of Switzerland and Norway to push for finalisation of the free trade agreement (FTA) between Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Established in 1960, the EFTA bloc comprises Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, aiming to promote free trade and economic integration among its members, within Europe and globally.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Friday that he met with Helena Budliger Artiega, Swiss state secretary for economic affairs, as well as the ambassadors of Switzerland and Norway in Thailand to discuss the progress of FTA negotiations with the EFTA. He underscored that the negotiations were now in the final phase and should wrap up before the end of 2024 as expected by all parties.

Pichai said the latest, the 10th round of negotiations that took place in August, saw significant progress with only a few issues needing further discussions with both Switzerland and Norway. He expressed confidence that the talks with the envoys of the two countries would help resolve the issues and allow the agreement with the EFTA to be concluded within this year.