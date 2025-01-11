Trump spared jail at hush money sentencing, days before inauguration

Justice Juan Merchan’s sentencing of Trump, 78, to an unconditional discharge closes a case that had loomed over his bid to retake the White House just days before his Jan 20 inauguration.

By granting an unconditional discharge, the judge would place a judgment of guilt on Trump’s permanent record – without any other legal penalty such as custody, a fine or probation.

Trump pleaded not guilty and has vowed to appeal against the guilty verdict. He appeared with his lawyer on TV screens beamed to the courtroom with two American flags in the background.

“It’s been a political witch-hunt,” he said before sentencing, wearing a red tie with white stripes. “It was done to damage my reputation so I would lose the election and that didn’t work.”

“I’m innocent, I did nothing wrong,” said Trump, who did not testify during the six-week trial in 2024.

Now that he has been sentenced, he is free to pursue the appeal, a process that could take years and play out while he is serving a four-year term as president.

Trump fought tooth and nail to avoid the spectacle of being compelled to appear before a state-level judge so close to when he is due to be sworn into office. The US Supreme Court on Jan 9 rejected a last-minute bid by Trump to halt it.