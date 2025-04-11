Lawmakers demand probe into Trump tariff pause over insider trading

Earlier, Nevada Representative Steven Horsford sharply criticised Greer during a congressional hearing regarding the sudden 90-day pause on tariffs, according to CBS News.

Horsford accused the administration of lacking a coherent strategy, suggesting that even Greer had not been informed of the decision prior to the session. He questioned whether the move constituted market manipulation, highlighting the potential for financial gain by individuals with prior knowledge.

"If you came here knowing that you were going to be turned off, that these tariffs were going to be turned off, why didn't you include that in your opening statement? Why didn't you reference that as part of your testimony?" Horsford told Greer.

Greer defended the President’s authority over trade policy and maintained that the decision formed part of broader negotiations aimed at resetting the global trade system.

However, Horsford argued that the policy had caused significant harm to American businesses and the wider economy.

"Tariffs are a tool. It can be used in the appropriate way to protect US jobs and small businesses, but that's not what this does, so if it's not market manipulation, what is it? Who's benefitting? What billionaire just got richer?" he said.