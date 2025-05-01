Thailand remains on U.S. Intellectual Property Watch List in 2025 despite progress

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has released its 2025 Special 301 Report on the adequacy and effectiveness of U.S. trading partners’ protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights. In this year's report, Thailand remains on the Watch List, alongside 17 other countries, despite notable improvements. Meanwhile, Mexico has been downgraded to the more severe Priority Watch List, citing ongoing and unresolved concerns.

The report revealed that Thailand has made progress in several areas, including strengthening IP protection and enforcement, as well as releasing draft amendment to the Patent Act in December 2024. The amendment aims to streamline the patent registration process, reduce backlogs, shorten processing times, and prepare for Thailand's potential accession to the Hague Agreement on international industrial design registration.

However, the USTR noted continuing concerns, especially in enforcement. Authorities reportedly focus on warehouses and distribution centers, while counterfeit and pirated goods remain easily accessible, particularly online. Rights holders have also expressed concern that law enforcement targets small-scale sellers rather than larger manufacturers and distributors.

Thailand has been on the Watch List since 2017, following a decade on the Priority Watch List from 2007 to 2016.