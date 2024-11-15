Thailand to be removed soon from US intellectual property watch list

He was speaking to the media following discussions with the US Trade Representative Ambassador, Katherine Tai, during the APEC Economic Leaders’ meeting in Lima, Peru.

Thailand remained on the watch list tier in the Special 301 Report by the United States Trade Representative for the eighth year in a row. The report identifies trade barriers to American companies and products based on each country’s intellectual property laws, such as copyright, patents and trademarks.

“Special 301” refers to a provision in US law that can remove preferential trade treatment or impose penalties such as higher tariffs on countries that fail to uphold intellectual property rights.