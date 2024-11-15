Thailand to be removed soon from US intellectual property watch list

He was speaking to the media following discussions with the US Trade Representative Ambassador, Katherine Tai, during the APEC Economic Leaders’ meeting in Lima, Peru.
Thailand remained on the watch list tier in the Special 301 Report by the United States Trade Representative for the eighth year in a row. The report identifies trade barriers to American companies and products based on each country’s intellectual property laws, such as copyright, patents and trademarks.
“Special 301” refers to a provision in US law that can remove preferential trade treatment or impose penalties such as higher tariffs on countries that fail to uphold intellectual property rights.
Pichai explained that Thailand had appealed to the US for removal from the watch list for intellectual property protection as the US is currently transitioning to a new government. The US has promised to remove Thailand from the watch list soon, he said.
Thailand had also asked the US to renew the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) privileges for the country. The GSP, which offers customs tariff privileges to Thai exporters, expired in 2020.
Thailand has explained that its exports to the US under GSP were mostly foreign products produced domestically, so we would like the US to consider granting GSP privileges to Thai exporters again, he said.
Thailand has also invited the US private sector to invest in the country, revealing that US-based tech giant Hewlett-Packard Company planned to relocate its computer production base to Thailand next year.
He believes that Thailand is ready to become the US’ economic partner, saying it is ready to support production by modern industries, such as digital, artificial intelligence, electronics and semiconductors.
Google and Amazon’s data centre and cloud service investment in Thailand reflect the country’s readiness to become a regional digital business hub, he said.
Pichai confirmed that he would travel to the US in February next year for discussions on drawing more investments to Thailand and deal with risks of trade wars.
The US was Thailand’s 2nd largest trade partner in 2023, with US$67.65 billion (2.36 trillion baht) in trade value. Of the total trade, $48.35 billion (1.68 trillion baht) were Thai exports and $19.30 billion (674.33 billion baht) were imports.
Thailand exports computers, rubber goods, telephones, gems and jewellery, cars and air-conditioners to the US. Thai imports include crude oil, machines, chemicals, natural gas, electric circuits and medical science supplies from the US.