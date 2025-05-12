Japan aircraft parts makers bracing for possible US tariff

High levies may cause US airplane maker Boeing Co. to urge Japanese companies it buys parts from to shoulder some of the burden.

Japanese makers are responsible for about 35 pct of Boeing's 787 aircraft. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. manufactures the plane's main wings, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. the forward fuselage, and Subaru Corp. the centre wing box.

IHI Corp. supplies engines, while Toray Industries Inc. provides carbon fibre. It is impossible for Boeing to produce aircraft without Japanese companies.