Japan\'s deep sea probe capable of 8,000-metre dives displayed

The explorer, Urashima 8000, is an improved version of the Urashima vehicle, which can dive to a depth of 3,500 meters.

Researchers hope that studying in detail the topography of the seabed such as around the Japan Trench can help uncover the mechanism behind the occurrence of giant earthquakes.

The Urashima is an autonomous probe under development since 1998. It can navigate without crew on board by following a route entered into the built-in computer and can avoid obstacles by itself.