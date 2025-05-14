Marina Bay Sands completes renovation of hotel room inventory

According to the Inside Asian Gaming website, the renovation included a significant expansion of the resort’s suite offerings. Marina Bay Sands now comprises a total of 1,850 hotel rooms, including 775 suites – a notable increase from the previous 180.
An additional 570 suites are set to be added over the coming years as the company embarks on an ambitious US$8 billion (266.53 billion baht) expansion project, which includes the construction of a fourth hotel tower.
The Sands Collection – one of two distinct hotel collections introduced as part of the transformation of the resort’s three existing towers – was fully refreshed last week. It now includes 1,480 rooms and suites.
The collection offers a diverse accommodation portfolio, ranging from the elegantly appointed Sands Premier Room to the family-focused Sands Family Suite, catering to a broad spectrum of guest preferences.
The remaining 370 suites belong to the ultra-luxurious Paiza Collection, described as offering best-in-class accommodation. Among them is the opulent three- to four-bedroom Chairman Suite, which features a 146-inch television, karaoke facilities, and a fully equipped kitchen.
The two-bedroom Presidential Suite comes complete with a golf simulator showcasing world-renowned courses, while the one-bedroom Horizon Suite features a Himalayan salt wall, hammam shower, dry sauna, private gym, and two massage tables.
Guests benefit from round-the-clock service provided by a dedicated Butler Services team of 160 – one of the largest such teams globally.
Marina Bay Sands is set to unveil Jin Ting Wan, its wholly owned and operated authentic Cantonese restaurant, in July. Further refurbishments are scheduled for the second half of the year, including enhancements to the LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar.
Additional upgrades in the pipeline include lobby enhancements and a new spa facility.