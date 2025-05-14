Marina Bay Sands completes renovation of hotel room inventory

The Sands Collection – one of two distinct hotel collections introduced as part of the transformation of the resort’s three existing towers – was fully refreshed last week. It now includes 1,480 rooms and suites.

The collection offers a diverse accommodation portfolio, ranging from the elegantly appointed Sands Premier Room to the family-focused Sands Family Suite, catering to a broad spectrum of guest preferences.

The remaining 370 suites belong to the ultra-luxurious Paiza Collection, described as offering best-in-class accommodation. Among them is the opulent three- to four-bedroom Chairman Suite, which features a 146-inch television, karaoke facilities, and a fully equipped kitchen.