US Tourism Faces Billions in Losses as \'America First\' Policies Deter Visitors

The perception of America as a 'dreamland' – a destination to visit at least once – is facing a severe challenge.

The current US administration's policies are causing many countries to view the United States as "unwelcoming to foreign nationals," a trend now projected to cost the American tourism sector over $12.5 billion this year.

Bloomberg reports that the US is bracing for a significantly poor year for tourism. Recent data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) indicates that the US could lose $12.5 billion in tourism revenue in 2025, with overall tourist spending expected to fall below $169 billion by the end of the year.

These figures represent a 7% year-on-year decrease in tourist spending and a sharp 22% decline since US tourism peaked in 2019. This places the US in a starkly different position from other nations.

Among the 184 economies worldwide analysed by WTTC in collaboration with Oxford Economics, the US is the only one projected to lose tourism revenue this year.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President and CEO, stated, "Other countries are rolling out the red carpet, and it seems the US is putting a 'closed' sign on their door."

Simpson warned that the consequences could be severe. Citing WTTC and Oxford Economics data, she highlighted that the US travel and tourism sector is the largest globally, valued at nearly $2.6 trillion, with direct and indirect tourism contributing 9% to the American economy.

Tourist spending accounts for direct tourism revenue, whilst indirect revenue represents the broader economic impact, such as increased spending by those working in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

