Thailand Pitches for Full Economic Partnership with US, Championing Tech and Trade

Thailand's Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has underscored the nation's ambition to forge a full-fledged economic partnership with the United States, with a strategic focus on technology, trade, and agriculture.

Speaking at the Thailand - US Trade & Investment Summit 2025 in Bangkok on Tuesday, the Minister highlighted Thailand's robust economic growth and outlined proposals aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

The summit, a joint initiative of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, drew over 300 government officials, private sector representatives, investors, and business leaders from both countries.

Minister Pichai affirmed that the Thai economy, under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is on a consistent growth trajectory.

Thailand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 3.1% in the first quarter of 2025, building on previous gains. Investment interest remains high, with Board of Investment (BOI) applications totalling 431.237 billion Baht – a remarkable 97% increase.

Exports, a crucial pillar of the Thai economy, showed outstanding growth of 15.2% in the first three months of this year.

Over the six months since the current government took office in October 2024, Thai exports have expanded by an average of 12.9%.