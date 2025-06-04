Commerce Minister confirms Thailand’s readiness for U.S. trade talks, confident in positive outcome

Pichai revealed that he recently attended the annual meeting of OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) member countries from June 3-4 in Paris, France, marking Thailand’s debut on the OECD trade platform. The main discussion topic this year focused on fostering sustainable wealth through trade and investment.
During the event, Pichai had the opportunity to meet and discuss with Jamieson Greer, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). Pichai, who was assigned by the Prime Minister to handle trade negotiations with the U.S., confirmed Thailand’s readiness to engage in discussions regarding U.S. trade tariffs. These talks have been ongoing since the end of last year.
Greer expressed gratitude to Pichai for continually submitting policy proposals aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between Thailand and the U.S. He also requested updated information to maintain continuous communication on the ongoing negotiations, expressing confidence that both sides would soon schedule a formal meeting to continue discussions.
Pichai expressed confidence that once the negotiations take place, the U.S. will be satisfied with Thailand’s proposals, and Thailand will be able to quickly reach an agreement with the U.S. In the meantime, both sides will continue exchanging information to expedite the process of finalizing the trade tariff negotiations.
The minister revealed that Thailand’s proposal focuses on promoting a strategic economic partnership with the U.S. within a framework that ensures mutual benefits. Thailand’s role as a strategic economic and trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region was emphasized, with positive feedback received, especially from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who expressed confidence in Thailand’s sincerity and commitment to advancing bilateral economic cooperation.