US doubles steel and aluminum tariffs to 50%, Canada and Mexico prepare retaliation amid trade tensions

The United States has increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, effective today at 11:01 AM (Thailand time). This move has raised concerns about the potential for price hikes across various sectors, from automobiles to canned food and beer. In response, Canada and Mexico are preparing retaliation plans if negotiations with the U.S. fail.

On June 1, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the tariff hike on steel and aluminum, doubling the previous 25% tariff. The tariffs are expected to affect key trade partners, especially Canada, the largest exporter of steel and aluminum to the U.S.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Canada is preparing to retaliate if Washington does not back down on the tariff increase. He also noted that the steel and aluminum industries in Mexico would face serious impacts due to these new tariffs.

"This is not just an eye for an eye; it’s about protecting our industries and jobs," said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. However, Sheinbaum did not specify how the government would respond.