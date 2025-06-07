Chinese Embassy says China ready to facilitate Thai-Cambodian talks, urges peaceful resolution

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok stated that China firmly upholds the principle of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, aiming to preserve peace and stability in the region. The spokesperson emphasized that both Thailand and Cambodia are neighboring countries and close friends of China.

“China hopes both sides will exercise restraint, encourage communication and dialogue, and work toward de-escalating the situation as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The statement further added that China is willing to coordinate with both Thailand and Cambodia and will make every effort to support regional peace and stability.

