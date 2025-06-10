Japan considers higher taxes on foreign visitors to boost government revenue

According to Nikkei Asia, both the ruling and opposition parties are scrambling to propose measures that would ease the financial burden on households ahead of the upper house election next month.

In a bid to avoid introducing new expenses for voters, increasing taxes on foreign visitors has become a less contentious option.

Yuumi Yoshikawa, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), suggested that the international tourist tax, which is paid on departure from Japan, should be raised.

She argued that this tax should be increased to align with the levels seen in other countries, a sentiment supported by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who indicated he would consider exploring the idea.