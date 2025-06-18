Thailand negotiates with USTR on 5 key proposals, aims to strengthen trade balance and security

Wuttikrai expressed confidence that Thailand's discussions and proposals would have a positive impact. Previously, Thailand had proposed measures such as reducing import taxes on certain goods, purchasing Boeing aircraft and military equipment from the US, and easing non-tariff trade barriers.

He added that the proposals Thailand will submit are significant enough to warrant US consideration and further detailed negotiations. If the talks do not conclude within the 90-day framework (by July 8, 2025), it is expected that the US will extend the deadline. Thailand hopes to secure a tax rate of no more than 10%.

Wuttikrai also noted that during today’s talks, the US expressed appreciation for Thailand’s proposals and understanding regarding the US trade deficit.

However, he reassured that the proposals Thailand is submitting will not disadvantage the country in trade but will help adjust Thailand’s economic structure. Following the submission, Thailand will await further negotiations with the US.

The meeting this morning included relevant agencies such as the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the Ministry of Labour.