French Energy Interests Drive Macron\'s Mediation Offer in Thailand-Cambodia Border Row

President Emmanuel Macron's recent offer to mediate the escalating Thailand-Cambodia border dispute appears closely aligned with French energy interests, as the country's oil giant TotalEnergies pursues lucrative offshore concessions in the contested Gulf of Thailand waters.

The French leader's diplomatic intervention comes at a time when thousands of protesters have rallied in Bangkok, demanding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's resignation over her handling of the border crisis, whilst Cambodia has asked the International Court of Justice to resolve its border disputes with Thailand following recent military confrontations.

During a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Paetongtarn on Friday, Macron pledged France's support for negotiations between the two Southeast Asian neighbours and offered access to historical colonial documents that could prove crucial to resolving the territorial dispute.

The French president positioned his country as a "neutral and constructive mediator" committed to promoting regional peace and cooperation.

However, the timing of France's diplomatic offensive raises questions about underlying commercial motivations.

TotalEnergies has maintained a presence in Cambodia's upstream sector since signing a conditional agreement with the Cambodian government in October 2009 for offshore oil and gas exploration in the OCA-III Area, which falls within the disputed maritime zone between the two countries.

The stakes are considerable. Thailand estimates petroleum reserves worth approximately $300 billion in the disputed offshore area, representing one of Southeast Asia's most valuable untapped energy resources.