Ferry sinks off Bali, Indonesia, 4 fatalities, 29 rescued, 38 missing

The incident occurred when the ferry, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, was en route from Banyuwangi port on the eastern coast of Java Island to Bali, late on Wednesday night, as reported by Thansettakij.
Indonesia's national search and rescue agency (Badan Nasional Pencarian dan Pertolongan) reported that rescue teams have dispatched nine vessels to urgently search the waters near the site of the incident, rescuing 29 survivors.
Many of those rescued were unconscious after being adrift at sea for several hours. Banyuwangi police reported that most of the survivors were locals from the coastal area, with some coming from deeper inland parts of Java.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the sinking. The ferry operator told local media that the crew had reported engine trouble shortly before the vessel went down.
Meanwhile, a statement from Indonesia’s Cabinet Secretariat indicated that President Joko Widodo, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia, had instructed relevant agencies to immediately address the emergency situation.
The statement also suggested that the incident may have been caused by severe weather conditions.
The ferry route between Java and Bali is one of the busiest in Indonesia, frequently used by locals and tourists alike. However, Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, has often faced maritime accidents due to concerns over lax safety standards. Many ferries are overloaded and lack proper safety equipment.
In March, a passenger ferry sank in rough seas off the coast of Bali, resulting in the death of an Australian woman and injuries to at least one other person. Additionally, in 2018, a ferry capsized in Lake Toba on Sumatra Island, one of the world's deepest lakes, killing over 150 people.
This latest incident has raised further concerns about Indonesia’s maritime safety, amid hopes that the 38 missing persons will be found alive during the ongoing search and rescue operations.