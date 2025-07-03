Ferry sinks off Bali, Indonesia, 4 fatalities, 29 rescued, 38 missing

The incident occurred when the ferry, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, was en route from Banyuwangi port on the eastern coast of Java Island to Bali, late on Wednesday night, as reported by Thansettakij.

Indonesia's national search and rescue agency (Badan Nasional Pencarian dan Pertolongan) reported that rescue teams have dispatched nine vessels to urgently search the waters near the site of the incident, rescuing 29 survivors.

Many of those rescued were unconscious after being adrift at sea for several hours. Banyuwangi police reported that most of the survivors were locals from the coastal area, with some coming from deeper inland parts of Java.