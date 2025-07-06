Dalai Lama Marks 90th Birthday with Defiance and Hope for Longevity

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, celebrated his 90th birthday today, Sunday, July 6.

On this momentous occasion, he reaffirmed his long-standing defiance of the Chinese government and expressed a remarkable aspiration to live beyond 130 years, along with a commitment to reincarnate after his passing, according to Reuters.

The Nobel Peace laureate is globally recognised as one of the most influential religious figures, revered by countless followers far beyond Buddhist circles.

Beijing, however, labels him a "separatist" and has relentlessly sought to exert control over religious belief and practice in Tibet.

Following the abortive uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet in 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama, alongside hundreds of thousands of Tibetans, sought refuge in India.

Since then, he has consistently advocated for a peaceful "Middle Way," a policy seeking genuine autonomy and religious freedom for the Tibetan people.

This year's milestone celebration was a grand affair held in Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama's Himalayan abode in India. It drew thousands of devout followers from across the globe, numerous prominent figures, and officials from both the United States and India.

The festivities included vibrant cultural performances and speeches from distinguished guests.

Among them was long-time disciple and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, alongside ministers from the Indian central government. The Dalai Lama himself delivered a significant address during the event.

In a birthday message posted on his official website earlier today, His Holiness humbly described himself as "just a simple Buddhist monk," reiterating his unwavering commitment to promoting human values and fostering interfaith harmony.

