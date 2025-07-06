Dalai Lama Marks 90th Birthday with Defiance and Hope for Longevity

His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, celebrated his 90th birthday today, Sunday, July 6.
On this momentous occasion, he reaffirmed his long-standing defiance of the Chinese government and expressed a remarkable aspiration to live beyond 130 years, along with a commitment to reincarnate after his passing, according to Reuters.
The Nobel Peace laureate is globally recognised as one of the most influential religious figures, revered by countless followers far beyond Buddhist circles.
Beijing, however, labels him a "separatist" and has relentlessly sought to exert control over religious belief and practice in Tibet.
Following the abortive uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet in 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama, alongside hundreds of thousands of Tibetans, sought refuge in India.
Since then, he has consistently advocated for a peaceful "Middle Way," a policy seeking genuine autonomy and religious freedom for the Tibetan people.
This year's milestone celebration was a grand affair held in Dharamsala, the Dalai Lama's Himalayan abode in India. It drew thousands of devout followers from across the globe, numerous prominent figures, and officials from both the United States and India.
The festivities included vibrant cultural performances and speeches from distinguished guests.
Among them was long-time disciple and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, alongside ministers from the Indian central government. The Dalai Lama himself delivered a significant address during the event.
In a birthday message posted on his official website earlier today, His Holiness humbly described himself as "just a simple Buddhist monk," reiterating his unwavering commitment to promoting human values and fostering interfaith harmony.
Global Tributes and Succession Standoff
Leaders worldwide extended their felicitations, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Senator Marco Rubio.
"On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday. He remains an enduring symbol of love, compassion, tolerance, and principles," Prime Minister Modi conveyed via the X platform.
Senator Rubio remarked that the Dalai Lama continues to inspire people through his message of "unity, peace, and compassion."
He affirmed, in a statement echoing the US State Department, that "the United States remains steadfast in promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ unique linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely select and venerate their religious leaders without interference."
The Enduring Succession Challenge
Last week's celebrations carried particular weight for Tibetan Buddhists, as the Dalai Lama had previously indicated he would address the crucial issue of his succession on his 90th birthday.
On Wednesday, he assuaged concerns regarding the future of the Dalai Lama institution. He affirmed his intention to reincarnate as the spiritual leader and explicitly stated that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, his non-profit organisation, holds the exclusive authority to recognise his successor.
This declaration stands in direct opposition to the Chinese government's persistent assertion that the process for identifying the next Dalai Lama must be approved by Chinese leaders.
Concurrently, the United States, aiming to counter China's global influence, has urged Beijing to cease what it terms "interference" in the succession process of the Dalai Lama and other high-ranking Tibetan lamas.
This ongoing contention underscores how the status and future of the Tibetan spiritual leadership remain a pivotal point in the geopolitical dynamics between major global powers.