US tariff revenue tops US$100 billion for first time, June collections quadruple as Trump policy bites

The United States has surpassed US$100 billion in customs revenue for the first time in history, with June figures showing a fourfold increase year-on-year, according to a US Treasury Department report released on Friday. The surge reflects the growing impact of President Donald Trump’s intensified tariff measures.
The report noted that total tariff revenue reached a record US$27.2 billion in June (US$26.6 billion net after tax deductions), contributing to a surprise budget surplus of US$27 billion for the month. This milestone marks the first time in the fiscal year that customs duties have generated such substantial revenue for the US government.
Budget data now strongly suggests that tariffs are becoming a major revenue stream, bolstering Trump’s long-held view that tariffs are not just a trade tool but also a powerful economic lever. On Tuesday, Trump reiterated that "big money" will begin flowing into the country following the implementation of higher reciprocal tariffs set to take effect on August 1.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted on platform X, hailing the outcome as proof that the US is seeing strong returns from Trump’s tariff strategy.
"As President Trump works tirelessly to reclaim America’s economic sovereignty, today’s monthly Treasury report reveals historic tariff revenues—and no inflation!" Bessent wrote.