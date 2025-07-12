US tariff revenue tops US$100 billion for first time, June collections quadruple as Trump policy bites

The United States has surpassed US$100 billion in customs revenue for the first time in history, with June figures showing a fourfold increase year-on-year, according to a US Treasury Department report released on Friday. The surge reflects the growing impact of President Donald Trump’s intensified tariff measures.

The report noted that total tariff revenue reached a record US$27.2 billion in June (US$26.6 billion net after tax deductions), contributing to a surprise budget surplus of US$27 billion for the month. This milestone marks the first time in the fiscal year that customs duties have generated such substantial revenue for the US government.