US–Thailand Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement enters into force, marking a new era in energy partnership

On July 9, the Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy—commonly known as the “123 Agreement”—between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand officially entered into force, according to a statement by the US Department of State.

The agreement supports Executive Order 14299, Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security, and reflects the Department of State’s swift action to advance the President’s policy objectives.

With the agreement now in force, it establishes a comprehensive framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two nations, grounded in a shared commitment to nuclear nonproliferation. It enables the transfer of nuclear materials, reactors, equipment, components, and information for use in nuclear research and the development of civil nuclear energy.