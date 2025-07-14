US–Thailand Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement enters into force, marking a new era in energy partnership

On July 9, the Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy—commonly known as the “123 Agreement”—between the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand officially entered into force, according to a statement by the US Department of State.
The agreement supports Executive Order 14299, Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security, and reflects the Department of State’s swift action to advance the President’s policy objectives.
With the agreement now in force, it establishes a comprehensive framework for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the two nations, grounded in a shared commitment to nuclear nonproliferation. It enables the transfer of nuclear materials, reactors, equipment, components, and information for use in nuclear research and the development of civil nuclear energy.
Civil nuclear energy is increasingly recognised as a reliable, domestically produced power source that contributes to energy security and long-term economic growth. The agreement is expected to bolster bilateral collaboration in energy security, while further strengthening the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between the United States and Thailand.
It will also facilitate commercial engagement between the US nuclear industry and Thai partners, particularly in the deployment of advanced nuclear reactors, helping Thailand to meet its energy targets while generating jobs in both countries.
“The United States looks forward to developing a robust civil nuclear energy partnership with Thailand in the years to come,” the statement concluded.