Indonesia Had to Work "Extra Hard" for US Deal

Indonesia has confirmed that securing a trade agreement with the United States required "extraordinary effort," which included a direct phone call between President Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump.

Following President Trump's announcement on Tuesday (15th July) US time that a deal had been reached after his conversation with President Prabowo Subianto, Jakarta elaborated.

On Wednesday (16th July) local time, Hasan Nasbi, spokesperson for the Indonesian President, stated that Indonesia sealed the trade agreement with the US after "extraordinary efforts" in negotiations led by the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs.

These talks culminated in a significant reduction of tariffs from 32% to 19%. The spokesperson also confirmed the direct telephone negotiation between Prabowo and Trump.

The Indonesian President is expected to make a public statement on the matter on Wednesday, following his return from abroad.

Prabowo himself described his phone call with Trump as "excellent," and he posted on Instagram that Indonesia and the United States had agreed to usher in a new era for their trade relations.

