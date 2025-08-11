Trump vows to evict homeless from Washington, mulls National Guard deployment

Speaking on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump declared, “The homeless have to move out, immediately. We will give you places to stay, but far from the Capital. The criminals, you don’t have to move out, we’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”
According to a US official, the administration is preparing a plan that could see hundreds of National Guard troops deployed in the capital, a move Trump has previously taken in other cities over local opposition, most recently in Los Angeles during immigration protests. The official said no final decision had been made and that the size and role of the Guard contingent were still under discussion.
Unlike in the states, where governors activate the National Guard, the president has direct authority over the force in Washington, D.C. Past deployments have included the response to the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
The White House declined to clarify what legal basis Trump would use to forcibly remove homeless people from the city. As president, he controls only federal land and buildings in D.C., and much of the city’s public space is managed locally.
The Community Partnership, a nonprofit tackling homelessness in D.C., estimates that 3,782 single adults experience homelessness in the city on any given night, with the majority in shelters or transitional housing.
Trump’s comments come as the White House increases its federal law enforcement presence in the capital following an assault on a young administration staffer. Officials said 450 federal officers were deployed on Saturday, investigating firearms offences, unlicensed drivers, and dirt bike riding.
City data shows violent crime in the first seven months of 2025 is down 26% compared to the same period last year, with overall crime down 7%. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said the capital is “not experiencing a crime spike” and has been driving violent crime to its lowest level in three decades since a surge in 2023.
For Trump to take direct control of the city’s administration, legal experts note Congress would likely need to repeal the law granting Washington local governance. Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday to outline his crime reduction agenda, but it remains unclear whether details of the eviction plan will be unveiled.
Reuters