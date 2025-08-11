Trump vows to evict homeless from Washington, mulls National Guard deployment

Speaking on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump declared, “The homeless have to move out, immediately. We will give you places to stay, but far from the Capital. The criminals, you don’t have to move out, we’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

According to a US official, the administration is preparing a plan that could see hundreds of National Guard troops deployed in the capital, a move Trump has previously taken in other cities over local opposition, most recently in Los Angeles during immigration protests. The official said no final decision had been made and that the size and role of the Guard contingent were still under discussion.