Homeless man arrested for shadowing policeman, sneaking into condo

A homeless man has been arrested for allegedly shadowing a police inspector in Bangkok and sneaking into his condo room eight times, though without stealing valuables.

Investigators from the Metropolitan Police Bureau said the suspect shadowed the inspector for more than 10 days. Police said the case was quite puzzling because although the suspect searched through the room, he did not steal anything of value.

The suspect was identified as Manaswin (surname withheld), 25, from Bangkok’s Bang Bon district. He was arrested in a plantation in Tambon Hom Seen of Chachoengsao’s Bang Pakong district on Saturday after he allegedly entered the condo room of the police inspector for the last time on June 27.