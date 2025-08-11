Magnitude 5.65 quake hits off Mexico’s Oaxaca coast, no damage reported

MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025

A shallow 5.65-magnitude quake struck off Mexico’s Oaxaca coast, alarming residents but causing no damage and posing no threat to Thailand.

A 5.65-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday (August 10) local time, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The tremor occurred at a depth of just 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), a shallow level that can amplify surface impact.

No casualties, injuries, or property damage were reported. Thailand’s Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Watch Division said the quake occurred at 9:21am on Monday (August 11) Thailand time.

The event caused alarm among residents, coming shortly after Mexico had been hit by a larger quake in recent weeks.

Authorities noted that the epicentre’s location posed no risk to Thailand, lying more than 16,433 kilometres from Bangkok — well beyond any danger zone.

