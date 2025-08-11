Magnitude 5.65 quake hits off Mexico’s Oaxaca coast, no damage reported

A 5.65-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday (August 10) local time, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The tremor occurred at a depth of just 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), a shallow level that can amplify surface impact.

No casualties, injuries, or property damage were reported. Thailand’s Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Watch Division said the quake occurred at 9:21am on Monday (August 11) Thailand time.