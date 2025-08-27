Thai Foreign Minister engages UN Human Rights Deputy on Cambodia dispute – Positive signals emerge

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has revealed details of his recent meeting with Ms Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights at the United Nations. The meeting was held to present facts and evidence concerning the recent tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

The Foreign Minister explained that he had informed the Deputy High Commissioner of numerous human rights violations committed by Cambodia. Ms Al-Nashif expressed understanding and support for Thailand on many points and conveyed concern over the situation. Maris clarified that Cambodia has long used social media to attack Thailand, including spreading claims that Thailand plagiarised Cambodia’s temples and history. Thailand, he said, has tried to resolve the issue with restraint, explaining the shared cultural roots that underpin both nations’ heritage.

He stressed that Thailand aims to resolve the matter peacefully and avoid deepening division between the peoples of the two countries. As tensions escalated, Thailand invited Cambodia to engage in bilateral talks.