Thai Foreign Minister engages UN Human Rights Deputy on Cambodia dispute – Positive signals emerge

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has revealed details of his recent meeting with Ms Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights at the United Nations. The meeting was held to present facts and evidence concerning the recent tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.
The Foreign Minister explained that he had informed the Deputy High Commissioner of numerous human rights violations committed by Cambodia. Ms Al-Nashif expressed understanding and support for Thailand on many points and conveyed concern over the situation. Maris clarified that Cambodia has long used social media to attack Thailand, including spreading claims that Thailand plagiarised Cambodia’s temples and history. Thailand, he said, has tried to resolve the issue with restraint, explaining the shared cultural roots that underpin both nations’ heritage.
He stressed that Thailand aims to resolve the matter peacefully and avoid deepening division between the peoples of the two countries. As tensions escalated, Thailand invited Cambodia to engage in bilateral talks.
Maris stated that he explained to the Deputy High Commissioner that Thailand has abided by international rules, the UN Charter, and international law. He emphasised the importance of the existing Memorandum of Understanding 2543 (MOU43) between the two nations, which requires peaceful, sincere joint problem-solving. This approach aligns with the UN's preference for peaceful bilateral diplomacy—a principle Thailand has consistently upheld.
He also raised the issue of Cambodian strongman Hun Sen allegedly recording a private conversation with the Thai Prime Minister and then releasing it publicly—an act Maris described as deeply inappropriate. He explained that recent military skirmishes were provoked by Cambodian forces violating Thai sovereignty, including the use of anti-personnel mines, which injured Thai soldiers. Initially, Thailand did not respond with force, opting instead to close the border to prevent escalation. However, when Cambodia launched further attacks, Thailand responded with limited military measures, strictly within the framework of the UN Charter.
Maris reiterated that Thailand’s actions adhered to international law, whereas Cambodia had violated multiple agreements. He emphasised the misuse of social media by Cambodia to spread misinformation, as well as violations of international human rights law, such as the use of civilians as human shields to obstruct military operations. He maintained that Thai military zones are clearly defined and have not breached any ceasefire agreements.
The meeting with the Deputy High Commissioner was described as a positive development, with Ms Al-Nashif gaining a clearer understanding of the situation. Maris also noted that Cambodia’s use of social media to lure Cambodian migrant workers back home has led to further issues, as many return to find themselves unemployed. Many of these individuals had been legally employed in Thailand but, upon returning to Cambodia, eventually returned again through irregular channels, becoming undocumented workers.
When asked whether Ms Al-Nashif had given any recommendations, Maris said she advised only that all actions should remain within legal frameworks. She also encouraged continued dialogue for a long-term resolution and highlighted the importance of preventing misunderstandings between the people of both countries. She did not support the use of social media to spread disinformation or fuel conflict and affirmed the Office of the High Commissioner’s stance against such "information warfare".
Maris concluded by stating that the Deputy High Commissioner listened attentively and responded with clear understanding of the complex context. He affirmed that the matter was being addressed through diplomatic and international channels, with the ultimate goal being a peaceful and constructive resolution grounded in sincerity and mutual respect.