Hun Manet asks China to press Thailand to avoid military action in border row

He also called for the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to be activated as the principal mechanism for a peaceful settlement.
During a bilateral meeting on Sunday (August 31) with Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Hun Manet stressed that the protracted dispute should not be addressed through military means, particularly in areas with large civilian populations.
He urged China, as a key regional power, to encourage Thailand to engage with existing bilateral frameworks such as the JBC, grounded in treaties and international law.
The talks followed Hun Manet’s visit to Tianjin for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. His meeting with Wang came just a day after discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reaffirmed Beijing’s support for a ceasefire between Thai and Cambodian forces, as well as for ASEAN’s role in monitoring compliance.
Xi also signalled China’s openness to the establishment of an ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) to help restore normalcy along the border.
China’s position highlights its backing for diplomatic solutions while leaving space for Malaysia to act as an official mediator. This aligns with Hun Manet’s repeated calls for border issues to be resolved peacefully and without resorting to force, particularly in populated areas.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of heightened international attention on the unresolved Thai-Cambodian border conflict. Both nations are under pressure to rely on cooperative mechanisms such as the JBC as the primary channel for negotiations, in line with bilateral agreements and international legal frameworks.