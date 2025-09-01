Hun Manet asks China to press Thailand to avoid military action in border row

He also called for the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) to be activated as the principal mechanism for a peaceful settlement.

During a bilateral meeting on Sunday (August 31) with Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Hun Manet stressed that the protracted dispute should not be addressed through military means, particularly in areas with large civilian populations.

He urged China, as a key regional power, to encourage Thailand to engage with existing bilateral frameworks such as the JBC, grounded in treaties and international law.