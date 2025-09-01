Xi Jinping Outlines Vision for a New World Order

At the opening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented his vision for a new global order based on an "equal and orderly multipolar world."

Speaking to over 20 world leaders, Xi announced billions in financial assistance for SCO member states and urged them to resist a "Cold War mentality" to build a fairer global governance system.

The summit is being used as a platform to present an alternative vision for global governance, intended to counter and reduce the influence of the US-led world order.

Xi stated that the SCO has already created a new model for international relations.

"We should support an equal and orderly multipolarisation of the world, a universal economic globalisation, and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system," he said.

As part of the initiative, China pledged 2 billion yuan ($280 million) in free assistance to member states this year and an additional 10 billion yuan in loans to the SCO's bank.

"We must leverage our large market to improve the level of trade and investment facilitation," Xi said, calling for the group to enhance cooperation in energy, infrastructure, science, and technology.