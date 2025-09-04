US court rules Trump's administration unlawfully cut Harvard University funding

According to Krungthep Turakij, the ruling by Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston was a major legal victory for Harvard, which had sought to resolve its ongoing conflict with the White House over several issues involving the nation's oldest and wealthiest university.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based institution had become a focal point of a federal campaign aimed at withholding federal funds to push for changes at universities across the US. Trump claimed these institutions were under the influence of anti-Semitism and “radical left-wing” ideology.

The US government had cancelled funding for hundreds of Harvard researchers after the university failed to address the issue of anti-Semitic threats to students effectively.

In response, Harvard filed a lawsuit, arguing that the Trump administration violated freedom of speech rights after the institution refused to comply with government demands to reform administration, hiring practices, and academic programmes to align with the state’s ideological agenda.