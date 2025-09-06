EU fines Google 110 billion baht for digital ad monopoly

According to Reuters, Alphabet’s Google was fined US$3.45 billion (around 110 billion baht) on Friday (September 5) for unfair business practices in its ad technology operations.

Trump took to Truth Social to call the decision “unfair” and “discriminatory,” later telling reporters he would raise the matter directly with the EU.

"We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity and, if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these Taxpaying American Companies," he said.