Brazil’s ex-president Bolsonaro jailed 27 years for coup plot

According to Reuters, the Supreme Court ruled 4–1 to convict the 70-year-old, making him the first former Brazilian leader prosecuted for undermining democracy. The Trump administration denounced the ruling.

Justice Carmen Lucia, speaking before casting her vote, said the case represented “a convergence of Brazil’s past, present and future,” referencing the country’s history of military coups and ongoing threats to democracy.

She said there was ample evidence Bolsonaro acted with the intent to erode democratic institutions.