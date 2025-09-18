Fed cuts interest rates by 0.25%, signals further reductions through year-end

On Wednesday, the United States’ Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a 0.25% reduction in interest rates, with signals that further cuts may be on the way for the remainder of the year, in response to signs of weakness in the labour market. This decision, widely supported by the Federal Reserve’s board, including appointees from President Donald Trump, aims to stimulate economic activity amid growing concerns.

However, Stephen Miran, the newly appointed Fed Governor who started his role on Tuesday, disagreed with the decision, suggesting a more aggressive 0.50% cut.

The new rate now stands at 4.00%-4.25%, marking the first reduction since December 2024. Further cuts are expected in two more meetings this year.

Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman, stated in the press conference that in the short term, inflation risks remain tilted upward, while the risks to employment are tilted downward. This presents a challenge for monetary policy. He stressed that the labour market is weakening, and the Fed aims to prevent any further slowdown.