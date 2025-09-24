China to abandon Special and Differential Treatment in WTO talks

According to Xinhua, Chinese Premier Li Qiang confirmed that the country will forgo requesting Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) in both current and future WTO agreements during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"This is a culmination of many years of hard work and I want to applaud China's leadership on this issue," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in a statement posted on X.

The move follows long-standing calls from the United States, which has argued that meaningful WTO reforms cannot be achieved unless China, along with other major economies, relinquish the SDT privileges granted to developing countries.

The US claims these benefits create an unfair competitive edge.