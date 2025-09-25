Typhoon Bualoi, the 20th storm of the season, intensifies as it moves towards the South China Sea

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

Typhoon Bualoi strengthens as it moves from the Philippines to the South China Sea; the storm's path is expected to change between September 28-29.

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that Tropical Storm Bualoi has intensified into a Typhoon on the morning of September 25. The storm is currently located to the east of the Philippines and is expected to move through the central Philippines and into the South China Sea between September 26-27. It will continue moving northwest towards the Gulf of Tonkin.

Typhoon Bualoi, the 20th storm of the season, intensifies as it moves towards the South China Sea

The department stressed that the storm’s direction will need to be monitored, as changes in its path are expected between September 28-29.

Typhoon Bualoi, the 20th storm of the season, was named after a traditional Thai dessert, following the storm naming conventions set by RSMC Tokyo, Japan.

Typhoon Bualoi, the 20th storm of the season, intensifies as it moves towards the South China Sea

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy