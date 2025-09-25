Typhoon Bualoi, the 20th storm of the season, intensifies as it moves towards the South China Sea

The Thai Meteorological Department reported that Tropical Storm Bualoi has intensified into a Typhoon on the morning of September 25. The storm is currently located to the east of the Philippines and is expected to move through the central Philippines and into the South China Sea between September 26-27. It will continue moving northwest towards the Gulf of Tonkin.

The department stressed that the storm’s direction will need to be monitored, as changes in its path are expected between September 28-29.

Typhoon Bualoi, the 20th storm of the season, was named after a traditional Thai dessert, following the storm naming conventions set by RSMC Tokyo, Japan.