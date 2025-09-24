Khon Kaen dam steps up discharge, flood warning issued for Nam Phong River

The move came after the Thai Meteorological Department reported that between September 25 and 30, a monsoon trough would shift across northern, upper central, and upper northeastern Thailand, bringing more rain and isolated heavy downpours, particularly around reservoirs and the upper Northeast.
Authorities urged residents along the Nam Phong River to remain vigilant and follow updates from government agencies and local loudspeaker announcements, according to Radio Thailand.
Channarong Chantamongkol, director of the Northeast Hydropower Plant, announced on September 23 that water discharge from the Ubol Ratana Dam would be adjusted following heavy rainfall caused by tropical depression “Nongfa,” which swept across the upper Northeast earlier this month.
From August 30 to September 22, runoff into the reservoir totalled 1.5 billion cubic metres.
As of September 23 at 8am, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) reported that the dam’s water level stood at 180.30 metres above sea level, storing 1.83 billion cubic metres—equivalent to 75.52% of capacity.
Inflow was measured at 51.41 million cubic metres per day, while discharge stood at 24.19 million cubic metres.
A meeting of the frontline water management centre on September 20 resolved that EGAT should adjust releases at a rate not exceeding 35 million cubic metres per day to comply with flood control regulations. This was later endorsed by the Chi River Basin committee on September 23.
EGAT has therefore scheduled water discharge as follows:
Officials stressed that these discharge levels would not affect low-lying areas downstream of the dam, as the Nam Phong River’s channel can accommodate up to 35 million cubic metres per day, equivalent to a flow rate of 400 cubic metres per second.