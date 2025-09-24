Khon Kaen dam steps up discharge, flood warning issued for Nam Phong River

Channarong Chantamongkol, director of the Northeast Hydropower Plant, announced on September 23 that water discharge from the Ubol Ratana Dam would be adjusted following heavy rainfall caused by tropical depression “Nongfa,” which swept across the upper Northeast earlier this month.

From August 30 to September 22, runoff into the reservoir totalled 1.5 billion cubic metres.

As of September 23 at 8am, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) reported that the dam’s water level stood at 180.30 metres above sea level, storing 1.83 billion cubic metres—equivalent to 75.52% of capacity.

Inflow was measured at 51.41 million cubic metres per day, while discharge stood at 24.19 million cubic metres.