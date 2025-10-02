US-Thai agricultural trade talks stall over 1,855 products

Following Thailand’s notification from the United States that Thai exports would be subject to a 19% reciprocal tariff, negotiations remain ongoing. Both sides are currently exchanging views on product standards and non-tariff measures (NTMs), with each party reviewing details before further rounds are held to reach a final agreement.

Chantanon Wannakhajorn, Secretary-General of the Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) and spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, explained that Thailand normally applies import duties on US products at an average of 15ข20%. Under the current framework, Thailand would waive or reduce tariffs on over 10,000 US products, of which 1,855 are agricultural goods.

“Each country has different standards, and we must explain why these standards are necessary. The other side asks if adjustments are possible. This is a preliminary stage of full-scale negotiations. While discussions via online Zoom calls are relatively short, they are not yet concluded and will continue,” Chantanon said.

At present, the US has increased tariffs on Thai imports to 19%, but has not offered reciprocal concessions. The US aims for zero tariffs on US goods entering ASEAN to enhance competitiveness. Thailand has already reduced or zero-rated several US agricultural imports to remain competitive, whereas historically some US agricultural imports, such as beef, faced tariffs above 50%.