EU to launch digital Entry/Exit System for short-stay visas from October 12

The European Union (EU) has announced that its Entry/Exit System (EES) will come into operation on October 12, 2025, digitising the recording of arrivals and departures in the Schengen Area. The system replaces traditional passport stamps for short-stay visa holders and represents the most significant reform of EU border control procedures in decades.

The EES records travellers’ entry and exit digitally, capturing biometric data including fingerprints and facial scans, to improve both security and accuracy in monitoring travellers.

Travellers entering Europe after the system’s implementation will need to register their biometric information on their first trip, either via self-service kiosks or with immigration officers, including passport scans, fingerprinting, and facial photos. The data will be stored for up to three years, allowing verification on subsequent trips without re-registration.

The rollout schedule is as follows: