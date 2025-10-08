Two years of Gaza war: 60,000 fatalities and 500,000 starving

Nearly 42,000 seriously injured

The Gaza Health Ministry also reported that over 169,000 Palestinians have been injured, about 1 in 14 of the population. Additionally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) assessed on October 2 that nearly 42,000 Gaza residents have sustained life-altering injuries, with about 1 in 4 of them being children.

The report further revealed that more than 5,000 people have had limbs amputated, and others have suffered severe injuries such as extensive arm or leg trauma, spinal injuries, brain damage, and severe burns.

Almost all healthcare facilities destroyed

The Gaza Health Ministry stated on Tuesday that Israel has continuously targeted healthcare facilities, leaving 25 out of 38 hospitals in Gaza unable to function. The remaining 13 hospitals are operating under severe conditions with limited capacity.

In addition, 103 out of 157 primary care facilities have been destroyed, and the remaining 54 offer limited services.

By the end of September, hospital bed occupancy had reached 225%, with a steady influx of patients. Additionally, medical personnel have also borne the brunt of the conflict, with 1,701 healthcare workers killed.

Over 500,000 facing famine

The United Nations (UN) reported in August that more than 500,000 people in Gaza are facing famine, particularly in Gaza City and the northern areas. The crisis is also spreading to the central and southern parts of Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that over the two-year period, 460 people have died from starvation or malnutrition, including 154 children. Currently, over 51,000 children under the age of 5 are suffering from severe malnutrition.

Over 1.9 million displaced

The United Nations estimates that around 436,000 homes, or 92% of all households in Gaza, have been damaged or destroyed since the war began.

The UN further states that more than 1.9 million people across Gaza have been displaced by the conflict. Many have been forced to move repeatedly, with some displaced more than ten times.