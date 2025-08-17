US suspends Gaza visitor visas amid political backlash

The US State Department announced on Saturday that it is suspending the issuance of visitor visas for people from Gaza while it carries out what it described as a “full and thorough review.”

The move has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Palestinian organisations, which denounced it as unjust and harmful.

Officials acknowledged that a limited number of medical-humanitarian visas had been approved in recent days but did not provide specific figures.

Data on the department’s website shows that in 2025, Washington has issued over 3,800 B1/B2 visas, permits allowing entry for medical treatment in the US, to holders of Palestinian Authority travel documents, including 640 in May. The figures cover residents of both the West Bank and Gaza, but no breakdown was provided.