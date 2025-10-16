Thailand Hails US Action Against Online Scam Networks

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement welcoming and commending the United States’ recent announcement of measures targeting online scam networks operating across the Southeast Asian region.

In a report released today, 16th October 2568 (2025), the Ministry highlighted that the US actions, announced on 14th October, "fully align" with Thailand's own ongoing efforts to tackle cross-border crime.

The Ministry underscored that combating these scam centres and online frauds requires close collaboration with other countries and stakeholders.

It noted that the criminal operations not only affect people inside and outside the region but are also often linked to other serious transnational crimes, including human trafficking, forced labour, and money laundering.

"Thailand reaffirms our resolute determination to eliminate online scams and scam centres," the statement read.

Bangkok committed to further enhancing cooperation with the United States, citing its long-standing security partnership, as well as working with other partner countries and relevant international organisations to swiftly and effectively address this serious criminal threat.