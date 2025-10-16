Thailand Hails US Action Against Online Scam Networks

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement welcoming and commending the United States’ recent announcement of measures targeting online scam networks operating across the Southeast Asian region.
In a report released today, 16th October 2568 (2025), the Ministry highlighted that the US actions, announced on 14th October, "fully align" with Thailand's own ongoing efforts to tackle cross-border crime.
The Ministry underscored that combating these scam centres and online frauds requires close collaboration with other countries and stakeholders.
It noted that the criminal operations not only affect people inside and outside the region but are also often linked to other serious transnational crimes, including human trafficking, forced labour, and money laundering.
"Thailand reaffirms our resolute determination to eliminate online scams and scam centres," the statement read.
Bangkok committed to further enhancing cooperation with the United States, citing its long-standing security partnership, as well as working with other partner countries and relevant international organisations to swiftly and effectively address this serious criminal threat.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, elaborated after the Ministry issued a statement welcoming the United States' announcement of measures to suppress online scam networks in Southeast Asia.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nikorndej said that the US measures to combat online scam networks in Southeast Asia align with Thailand’s efforts to work with various countries and sectors to crack down on transnational crimes and hold perpetrators accountable.
This is particularly true for online scams and scam centres, which affect people both within and outside the region and are linked to other serious transnational crimes, including human trafficking, forced labour, and money laundering.
Nikorndej emphasised that Thailand has been in continuous communication with the United States and has been taking action since the beginning of the year.
He stated that this is not merely a problem between Thailand and one specific country but a sub-regional, regional, and global issue.
He confirmed that there has been an exchange of confidential information between Thai and US security agencies.
Similarly, regarding South Korea initiating measures to suppress transnational crime by dispatching a special task force to Cambodia to assist South Korean nationals there, Nikorndej said that Thailand was the one that first raised the issue.
He asserted that Thailand is serious about resolving transnational crimes, including call centre gangs and human trafficking, and that this has brought the problem to the attention of the international community.
He revealed that Thailand has previously assisted a large number of non-Thai victims of call centre gangs and that many countries affected by these transnational crime networks have coordinated with Thai authorities.
This includes requesting in-depth information and assistance for affected victims. Therefore, he affirmed that resolution of this problem has involved cooperation with numerous countries since the beginning of the year, not just South Korea.
Regarding South Korea sending officials into Cambodia, he noted that this was an action taken by the South Korean side, but he believes there has likely been prior information coordination with Thai officials to facilitate the operation.
Nikorndej stressed that Thailand and South Korea will have opportunities to cooperate further in resolving this issue.
He noted that Thailand has long been operating under existing bilateral mechanisms with Cambodia, such as the General Border Committee (GBC) and Regional Border Committee (RBC), which are relevant to solving transnational activities.
He reiterated that Thailand has been working to suppress transnational crime, including operations in Cambodia, for a long time, but that future discussions with South Korea may lead to additional solutions.
He confirmed Thailand's readiness to solve the problem and cooperate with all countries, particularly as Thailand has successfully pushed this agenda to be a discussion point within the ASEAN forum.
Nikorndej concluded by saying that countries affected by transnational crime organisations are now starting to play a role and voice their opinions, and Thailand is ready to support all of them.