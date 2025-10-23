Police raid closed Hokkaido zoo for unauthorized land development

Following a rise in public criticism over the persistent law violations, the company said this March that the zoo would end operations.
While the company has launched demolition work, a city government survey conducted on Sept. 18 found that 122 buildings remained at the zoo.
The North Safari Sapporo, operated by Success-Kanko Corp., opened in July 2005. The zoo closed at the end of September this year, in light of such allegations.
The company allegedly developed the zoo without obtaining permission from the Sapporo city government, even though the entire zoo site was located within an urbanisation-restricted area.
Ignoring the city government's oral and written administrative guidance, the zoo expanded its area, with 183 illegally constructed buildings as of December last year.
The city government has recommended that the buildings be completely demolished by Dec. 26. The city has indicated it will consider issuing a demolition order based on the city planning law if the company fails to meet this deadline.
As of Oct. 4, 312 animals, including tigers and lions, remain at the zoo. The city's health officials have asked the zoo to submit a plan to transfer its animals to other facilities by the end of this month.
