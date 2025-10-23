Police raid closed Hokkaido zoo for unauthorized land development

Ignoring the city government's oral and written administrative guidance, the zoo expanded its area, with 183 illegally constructed buildings as of December last year.

The city government has recommended that the buildings be completely demolished by Dec. 26. The city has indicated it will consider issuing a demolition order based on the city planning law if the company fails to meet this deadline.

As of Oct. 4, 312 animals, including tigers and lions, remain at the zoo. The city's health officials have asked the zoo to submit a plan to transfer its animals to other facilities by the end of this month.

