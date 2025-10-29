China confirms Xi-Trump meeting in Busan as Beijing hardens stance on Taiwan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that President Xi Jinping will meet US President Donald Trump in Busan, South Korea, on October 30. The meeting, announced by state-run Xinhua News Agency, follows prior arrangements between the two nations and is expected to cover bilateral relations and key global issues of mutual concern.
The high-level summit will mark the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since the latest wave of tensions over trade, Taiwan, and regional security. Both sides are expected to exchange views on maintaining strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific, with Washington seeking cooperation on economic and defence issues amid growing competition.
Beijing’s warning on Taiwan ahead of summit
A day before the meeting, China reaffirmed that it would “never rule out the use of force” against Taiwan — a statement reflecting a tougher tone than previous official remarks that had emphasised peaceful unification.
Peng Qing’en, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday that peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” model remains Beijing’s “fundamental approach” but warned that China would take “all necessary measures” should Taiwan move further toward independence.
“We are committed to creating broad opportunities for peaceful reunification and will do our utmost to pursue it sincerely,” Peng said. “However, we will never renounce the option of using force.”
Wang Huning, a senior Chinese Communist Party official overseeing Taiwan policy and ranked fourth in the party hierarchy, avoided mentioning the military in his recent speech on October 25, instead highlighting potential economic and social benefits of unification for both sides.
Meanwhile, Tsai Ming-yen, Director-General of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, dismissed Beijing’s proposal, saying the “patriotic model” China applies in Hong Kong and Macao holds no appeal for Taiwan’s democratic society.
China’s renewed emphasis on unification comes just ahead of the Xi-Trump meeting, signalling that Taiwan will likely loom large over their discussions in Busan.
When asked by reporters on Wednesday whether Taiwan would be on the agenda, President Trump replied that he was “not sure” if he would discuss the issue with Xi.
The meeting in Busan is expected to shape the direction of US-China relations in the months ahead, with both leaders seeking to balance competition and cooperation amid rising regional tensions.