China confirms Xi-Trump meeting in Busan as Beijing hardens stance on Taiwan

Wang Huning, a senior Chinese Communist Party official overseeing Taiwan policy and ranked fourth in the party hierarchy, avoided mentioning the military in his recent speech on October 25, instead highlighting potential economic and social benefits of unification for both sides.

Meanwhile, Tsai Ming-yen, Director-General of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, dismissed Beijing’s proposal, saying the “patriotic model” China applies in Hong Kong and Macao holds no appeal for Taiwan’s democratic society.

China’s renewed emphasis on unification comes just ahead of the Xi-Trump meeting, signalling that Taiwan will likely loom large over their discussions in Busan.

When asked by reporters on Wednesday whether Taiwan would be on the agenda, President Trump replied that he was “not sure” if he would discuss the issue with Xi.

The meeting in Busan is expected to shape the direction of US-China relations in the months ahead, with both leaders seeking to balance competition and cooperation amid rising regional tensions.