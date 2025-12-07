Nightclub fire in India’s Arpora village kills at least 23 people

At least 23 people have been killed in a fire at a nightclub in the village of Arpora, in the Indian state of Goa, shortly after midnight on Sunday (December 7).

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who heads the small coastal state on India’s west coast, wrote on the social media platform X that he had ordered an investigation into the “major fire incident” at the venue in Arpora. The blaze reportedly broke out at around 12.04am local time.