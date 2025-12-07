Nightclub fire in India’s Arpora village kills at least 23 people

At least 23 people have been killed in a fire at a nightclub in the village of Arpora, in the Indian state of Goa, shortly after midnight on Sunday (December 7).
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who heads the small coastal state on India’s west coast, wrote on the social media platform X that he had ordered an investigation into the “major fire incident” at the venue in Arpora. The blaze reportedly broke out at around 12.04am local time.
A video clip shared on social media shows intense flames engulfing the building as fire engines battle the blaze and ambulances arrive to rescue the injured.
Local media outlet ANI reported that the wounded were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency workers toiled through the night to bring the fire under control.
Police later confirmed that firefighters had fully extinguished the blaze and recovered all of the bodies. The death toll stands at at least 23, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.