UAE and Thailand Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations at National Day Celebration

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 09, 2025
|
Nongluck Ajanapanya

Bangkok ceremony highlights deepening partnership as bilateral trade reaches USD 7.4 billion, with both nations committed to strengthening ties

  • The United Arab Emirates held its National Day celebration in Bangkok, an event that also highlighted the upcoming 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Thailand.
  • The deepening partnership is marked by strong economic growth, with non-oil bilateral trade between the two nations reaching approximately USD 7.4 billion in 2024.
  • High-level Thai officials attended the ceremony, praising the UAE and affirming Thailand's commitment to strengthening cooperation and ties between the two countries.

 

The United Arab Emirates celebrated its 54th National Day on 1st December with a ceremonial event in Bangkok that underscored the strengthening bonds between the UAE and Thailand as the two nations prepare to mark half a century of diplomatic relations.

 

The celebration, held one day ahead of the official National Day on 2nd December, was attended by H.E. Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, president of the National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, alongside distinguished guests and dignitaries.

 

This year's commemoration carries particular significance as it coincides with the approaching 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Thailand, which will be officially marked on 12th December. 

 

The milestone reflects decades of growing cooperation across multiple sectors, from trade and investment to energy, tourism, education, and public health.

 

 

H.E. Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Alahaheri

 

Economic Partnership Flourishes

The UAE ambassador to Thailand, Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Alahaheri presented compelling economic data demonstrating the robust growth in bilateral relations. 

 

In 2024, non-oil bilateral trade between the two nations increased by 5.84 per cent to approximately USD 7.417 billion. 

 

UAE exports to Thailand showed particularly strong growth, rising by 59.05 per cent to reach around USD 1.22 billion.

 

Investment flows between 2020 and 2024 have been substantial, with UAE investments in Thailand totalling approximately USD 383.90 million, whilst Thai investments in the UAE reached about USD 62.10 million during the same period.
 

 

 

Theme of Unity and Diversity

The celebration was held under the theme "United," following the declaration by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, designating 2025 as the "Year of the Society." 

 

This theme emphasises the unity and cohesion of Emirati society, which is home to more than 200 nationalities living together in harmony, mutual respect, and peace.

 

The UAE ambassador to Thailand, Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Alahaheri highlighted the nation's remarkable progress, driven by visionary leadership that places human development at the core of national advancement. 

 

"The achievements the United Arab Emirates has made, and continues to make, reflect the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership, which places human development at the centre of progress, embraces innovation as a key driver of growth, and upholds sustainability as a fundamental principle for building the future," the representative stated.


 

 

 

Thai Government Expresses Support

Speaking on behalf of the Thai government and people, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha praised the UAE's dedication to development and its significant role on the international stage, particularly in humanitarian efforts. 

 

He commended the nation's commitment to fostering global peace and prosperity whilst addressing contemporary challenges.

 

Wan expressed strong confidence that relations between the UAE and Thailand would continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations as members of the international community. 

 

He emphasised Thailand's willingness to enhance cooperation across all sectors to ensure even greater stability in bilateral relations.

 

 

Symbol of Resilience

As a symbolic gesture reflecting the spirit of union, guests at the ceremony received small Ghaf trees, representing the resilience, unity, diversity, and cohesion of the UAE nation. 

 

The Ghaf tree holds particular significance in Emirati culture as a symbol of stability and peace in the desert environment.

 

The celebration serves as a testament to the enduring partnership between the UAE and Thailand, with both nations committed to advancing their cooperation across economic, social, and cultural spheres as they look towards the next chapter of their diplomatic relationship.

 

