UAE and Thailand Mark 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations at National Day Celebration

Bangkok ceremony highlights deepening partnership as bilateral trade reaches USD 7.4 billion, with both nations committed to strengthening ties.

The United Arab Emirates celebrated its 54th National Day on 1st December with a ceremonial event in Bangkok that underscored the strengthening bonds between the UAE and Thailand as the two nations prepare to mark half a century of diplomatic relations.

The celebration, held one day ahead of the official National Day on 2nd December, was attended by H.E. Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, president of the National Assembly and speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand, alongside distinguished guests and dignitaries.

This year's commemoration carries particular significance as it coincides with the approaching 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Thailand, which will be officially marked on 12th December.

The milestone reflects decades of growing cooperation across multiple sectors, from trade and investment to energy, tourism, education, and public health.

Economic Partnership Flourishes

The UAE ambassador to Thailand, Obaid Saeed Obaid Bintaresh Alahaheri presented compelling economic data demonstrating the robust growth in bilateral relations.

In 2024, non-oil bilateral trade between the two nations increased by 5.84 per cent to approximately USD 7.417 billion.

UAE exports to Thailand showed particularly strong growth, rising by 59.05 per cent to reach around USD 1.22 billion.

Investment flows between 2020 and 2024 have been substantial, with UAE investments in Thailand totalling approximately USD 383.90 million, whilst Thai investments in the UAE reached about USD 62.10 million during the same period.

