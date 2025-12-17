Qatar National Day: A celebration of unity and heritage

Where to travel in Qatar?

Qatar, the "Pearl of the Persian Gulf," is a country rich in magnificent architecture that blends the charm of Arabian culture. Here are must-see destinations in Qatar, particularly in Doha:

Doha Corniche

This 7-kilometre promenade runs along Doha Bay, offering beautiful views and a lively atmosphere. It's a key venue for Qatar's National Day celebrations and National Sports Day events.

The Corniche is divided into three main areas: Corniche Park and Promenade, Corniche Street, and the Government Zone. It’s a perfect place to stroll, relax, take photos, and admire various sculptures scattered along the way

Katara Cultural Village

Katara Cultural Village is a must-visit destination in Doha, especially for photography enthusiasts. Located on the eastern coastline between West Bay and The Pearl, Katara opened as a cultural hub during the Doha Tribeca Film Festival in 2010.

This village gathers Qatar’s and the Arab world’s arts and culture in one place. It features theatres, an orchestra hall, art clubs, restaurants, a replica of a local market, and hosts rotating art exhibitions throughout the year. It’s a cultural hotspot and a must-see when visiting Qatar.

The Pearl Qatar

The Pearl Qatar is truly awe-inspiring. This artificial island was created by land reclamation and is designed in the shape of a pearl. It’s home to luxury five-star hotels, private villas, famous shopping malls, and high-end brand stores, all set against a beautiful sea backdrop.

A highlight not to miss is the Venetian-style architecture found in certain areas of the island. It’s a perfect place to take pictures and enjoy the opulence.

Souq Waqif

For a traditional shopping experience, visit Souq Waqif, a lively marketplace in Doha offering a variety of local products such as traditional clothing, spices, handicrafts, artworks, and souvenirs.

The souq has preserved much of its original Qatari architecture, while being renovated in 2006 to blend traditional charm with modern touches. It's a fantastic place to explore, enjoy street photography, and shop for unique items.

Thailand-Qatar relations

Thailand and Qatar established diplomatic relations on August 7, 1980. Thailand opened its embassy in Doha in 2002, and Qatar followed by opening its embassy in Thailand in 2004. Over the past 36 years, the two nations have maintained smooth relations.

Both countries have supported each other in international forums, with high-level visits and exchanges. Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, visited Thailand in 1999 and attended the 60th anniversary celebrations of King Bhumibol's reign in June 2006.

Qatar has consistently recognised the Southern Thailand insurgency as an internal matter for Thailand. Sheikh Hamad expressed interest in supporting Thailand’s southern region, particularly in investment and education, as a potential solution to the conflict.

Qatar also played a pivotal role in negotiating the release of Thai fishermen held hostage by armed groups in Eritrea in 2006.

In 2016, trade between Thailand and Qatar reached US$2.73 billion, with Qatar exporting US$2.44 billion worth of goods to Thailand and Thailand exporting US$287 million to Qatar.

Thailand’s exports to Qatar include fresh vegetables, fruits, canned food, Thai seasonings, beverages, automobiles, car parts, air conditioners, and refrigeration equipment. In return, Thailand imports natural gas (LNG), nitrogen fertilisers, plastics, and petrochemicals from Qatar.

Qataris are among the growing number of tourists visiting Thailand. In 2016, approximately 30,000 Qataris visited Thailand. In addition to tourism, many Qataris also come to Thailand for medical treatment, combining healthcare with leisure.

On January 28, 2007, Qatar’s former Emir contributed personal funds to build educational and dormitory facilities at the Yala Islamic University in Thailand's southern region, aiming to assist the local Muslim community.

Dr Ghaith Mubarak Ali Imran Al Kuwari, Qatar’s Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs at the time, visited Thailand in January 2012 to lay the foundation stone for the Sheikh Jassim Bin Muhammad Bin Thani Hospital at Yala Islamic University, a project funded by the former Emir.

In all, the diplomatic, economic, and cultural relations between Thailand and Qatar continue to be robust, marked by mutual support and collaboration.