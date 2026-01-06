Trump to meet US oil chiefs, press for Venezuela investment

However, four sources in the energy industry said the three largest US oil companies — Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and Chevron — have not held any talks with the Trump administration about Maduro’s removal.

That appears to conflict with Trump’s claim over the weekend that he had met all US oil companies both before and after Maduro’s detention.

“So far, no one at those three companies has spoken with the White House about operations in Venezuela, either before or after the leader was removed,” one source said on Monday.

The planned talks are central to the Trump administration’s hopes of increasing Venezuelan crude production and exports. Venezuela, a former Opec member, holds the world’s largest reserves and produces heavy crude that can be processed by specialised refineries on the US Gulf Coast.

Analysts say reaching the administration’s goals would take years and require billions — potentially up to hundreds of billions — of US dollars.

It remains unclear which executives will attend and whether the oil companies will meet the administration individually or as a group. The White House declined to comment, but said it believed the US oil industry was ready to operate in Venezuela.

“All of our oil companies are ready and willing to make big investments in Venezuela that will rebuild their oil infrastructure, which was destroyed by the illegitimate Maduro regime,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

Exxon, Chevron and ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to requests for comment.